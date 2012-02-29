* Month-end buying cited
* Bernanke Congressional testimony awaited
* ECB 3-year tender lifts peripheral sovereign debt
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose modestly on Wednesday, aided by month-end
buying, as investors turned their attention to Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to Congress on
monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Month-end today has surely lent at least a little support
to the market even if the extensions are basically average,"
said David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 3/32, their
yields easing to 1.93 percent from 1.95 percent late Tuesday.
The European Central Bank's offer of 530 billion euros in
cheap three-year funds to European banks in a move designed to
ease tension in the banking sector also seemed to lift all bond
boats, those of riskier sovereign debt as well as safe havens
like U.S. Treasuries and German bunds.
Italian government bond yields slid to multi-month lows and
Spanish yields fell after the European Central Bank's second
offering of cheap three-year funds. Italian two-year debt yields
fell to their lowest since late 2010, while 10-year
yields eased to their lowest since September.
Spanish two-year yields also fell.
ECB liquidity helped German Bund futures to a new
record high of 140.28 and a German sale of 10-year bonds drew
decent demand though it coincided with the announcement of the
LTRO take-up. Analysts said the underlying bid for German bonds
was based on the view that the ECB cash buys the euro zone time
to gets its fiscal house in order but does not solve its debt
problems. [ID: nL5E8DT60Z]
After prices briefly trimmed early gains on news of an
upward revision to fourth-quarter U.S. growth, investors turned
their attention to Bernanke's testimony set for 10 a.m. (1500
GMT) on Wednesday. The Fed Chairman will testify again on
Thursday.
Investors will be looking to hear both how much faith
Bernanke has in the U.S. economic recovery and whether further
monetary easing is still on the table.
The Fed Chairman's tone is likely to be sober, said
Oppenheimer Funds economist Brian Levitt. He will point to risks
to the recovery, including the potential fiscal drag at the end
of 2012 when various tax cuts are set to expire.
Levitt said the Fed intends to keep short-term interest
rates near zero at least through the end of 2014, barring a
significant pick-up in economic activity. When the Fed
eventually raises rates, he said, the move will come after "a
long lead time" so as not to disrupt financial markets.