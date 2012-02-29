NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices erased most gains on Wednesday after a closely watched regional manufacturing index came in stronger than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 3/32 before the report was released, erased the gain afterwards, leaving it unchanged on the day, yielding 1.94 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity rose in February to 64.0 from 60.2 in January. The Chicago group's employment index offered its highest reading since May 1984.