NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices shifted lower on Wednesday as highlights of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony hit the newswires.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 3/32 before the Chicago PMI report was released, erased that gain and was down 7/32 in late morning trade, its yield rising to 1.97 percent.

Michael Materasso, senior vice president at Franklin-Templeton in New York City, pointed to fundamentals to explain the downturn, citing an upward revision to fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and a higher-than-forecast reading on the Chicago purchasing managers' index of economic activity in the Midwest. These developments would typically favor riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. government debt.

As a result of the more-robust-than-anticipated reading on the Chicago PMI, economists at Goldman Sachs upped their forecast for the nationwide Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index - due on Thursday - to 55.0 for February from their previous forecast of 54.0.

"The market dumped a lot in a blip which we assume is one large trade going through and not a function at all of Bernanke," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.