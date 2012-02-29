* Strong regional manufacturing index weighs
* Bernanke testimony mainly as expected
* Some say lack of more QE3 specifics disappointed market
* ECB 3-year tender lifted peripheral sovereign debt
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Wednesday after a robust regional report
on business activity and a more upbeat measure of economic
growth at the end of last year damped demand for safe-haven
assets.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress in his
semiannual testimony on monetary policy that the U.S. economy
would have to strengthen to ensure that the unacceptably high
jobless rate keeps dropping, suggesting the option of further
Fed bond buying remains on the table.
Bernanke's measured remarks were essentially what analysts
had anticipated, but bonds appeared to be on the defensive.
"In general, Bernanke's comments met expectations, but the
bond market is disappointed because of irrational expectations
regarding the timing of QE3," said Ward McCarthy, managing
director and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New
York, referring to prospects of further monetary accommodation.
Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 15/32, their
yields rising to just below 2 percent from 1.95 percent late
Tuesday.
David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut, said any market disappointment with
the Fed chairman's testimoney was unjustified. Bernanke did not
back away from the Fed's August 2010 commitment to adjust the
size and composition of its securities holdings (i.e.
quantitative easing) as appropriate to promote a stronger
economic recovery and price stability, he noted.
Michael Materasso, senior vice president at
Franklin-Templeton in New York City, said the upward revision to
fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and a higher-than-forecast reading on
the Chicago purchasing managers' index of economic activity in
the Midwest were fundamental reasons for Treasuries to be lower.
As a result of the more-robust-than-anticipated reading on
the Chicago PMI, economists at Goldman Sachs upped their
forecast for the nationwide Institute for Supply Management
manufacturing index - due on Thursday - to 55.0 for February
from their previous forecast of 54.0.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's offer of 530 billion
euros in cheap three-year funds to European banks in a move
designed to ease tension in the banking sector allowed Italian
government bond yields to slide to multi-month lows.
Spanish yields also fell after the European Central Bank's
second offering of cheap three-year funds.
Italian two-year debt yields fell to their
lowest since late 2010, while 10-year yields eased to their
lowest since September. Spanish two-year yields
also fell.
Oppenheimer Funds economist Brian Levitt noted the Fed has
said it intends to keep short-term interest rates near zero at
least through the end of 2014.
When the Fed eventually raises rates, the move will come
after "a long lead time" so as not to disrupt markets, he said.