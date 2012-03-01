NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. Treasuries prices
reduced early losses on Thursday after a closely
watched index of U.S. manufacturing activity came in weaker than
forecast.
Benchmark 10-year notes, off 21/32 before the
report, were down 15/32 afterwards, leaving their yields at 2.03
percent versus 2.05 percent before the data.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector
unexpectedly slowed in February, according to an industry report
released on Thursday. The Institute for Supply Management said
its index of national factory activity fell to 52.4 from 54.1
the month before. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.5,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. A reading below 50
indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, while a
number above 50 means expansion.