NEW YORK, March 2 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its gain to a full point on Friday, supported by purchases of long-dated securities by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-year bond was up a point, its yield easing to 3.10 percent from 3.14 percent on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve bought $1.97 billion in Treasuries maturing from Feb. 15 2036 to May 15, 2041.