* Concern over Thursday deadline for Greek debt deal * Corporate debt issuance supports Treasuries * Fed buying $3.5 bln to $4.25 bln of US debt By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as stocks weakened on worries Greece may not be able to meet a looming deadline with private bondholders to complete a debt swap and avoid a disorderly default. Federal Reserve buying of Treasuries, along with hedging in a spate of corporate issuance, also supported U.S. government debt prices. Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private creditors, scheduled to close on Thursday before receiving funds under a second bailout. On Monday, major bond holders backed the deal to halve the value of their Greek holdings but whether or not the necessary support exists remains unclear. Investors worry a messy default in Greece could spread to other euro zone countries diminishing global economic growth. "Greece is still on everyone's mind and that was the reason for the move overnight," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 2.02 percent late Monday. Despite Tuesday's move, the notes remain mired in a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-7/32 to yield 3.10 percent from 3.16 percent late Friday. Klingman said Treasuries prices also were bolstered by a recent round of corporate debt issuance. "We haven't seen the whole calendar yet, but if there are more financials that tends to be better for the Treasury market because financials tend to swap their issuance -- when they price, they bring about buying in Treasuries," he said. Investors often buy or sell Treasuries to hedge risk and lock in future rates during periods of strong corporate debt issuance. The Federal Reserve on Tuesday will buy $3.5 billion to $4.25 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2018 through February 2020 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist." The Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday, and is scheduled to sell shorter-dated securities on Friday. The week's most closely watched U.S. release will be February non-farm payrolls on Friday. The median of forecasts from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 new jobs in January.