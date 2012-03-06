* Concern over Thursday deadline for Greek debt deal
* Corporate debt issuance supports Treasuries
* Fed buying $3.5 bln to $4.25 bln of US debt
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose on Tuesday as stocks weakened on worries
Greece may not be able to meet a looming deadline with private
bondholders to complete a debt swap and avoid a disorderly
default.
Federal Reserve buying of Treasuries, along with hedging in
a spate of corporate issuance, also supported U.S. government
debt prices.
Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private
creditors, scheduled to close on Thursday before receiving funds
under a second bailout. On Monday, major bond holders backed the
deal to halve the value of their Greek holdings but whether or
not the necessary support exists remains unclear.
Investors worry a messy default in Greece could spread to
other euro zone countries diminishing global economic growth.
"Greece is still on everyone's mind and that was the reason
for the move overnight," said Rick Klingman, managing director
of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
15/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 2.02
percent late Monday. Despite Tuesday's move, the notes remain
mired in a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held
since early November.
Thirty-year bonds rose 1-7/32 to yield 3.10 percent from
3.16 percent late Friday.
Klingman said Treasuries prices also were bolstered by a
recent round of corporate debt issuance.
"We haven't seen the whole calendar yet, but if there are
more financials that tends to be better for the Treasury market
because financials tend to swap their issuance -- when they
price, they bring about buying in Treasuries," he said.
Investors often buy or sell Treasuries to hedge risk and
lock in future rates during periods of strong corporate debt
issuance.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday will buy $3.5 billion to
$4.25 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2018 through February
2020 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation
Twist." The Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries on
Wednesday and Thursday, and is scheduled to sell shorter-dated
securities on Friday.
The week's most closely watched U.S. release will be
February non-farm payrolls on Friday. The median of forecasts
from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have
added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 new jobs in
January.