* Concern deadline for Greek debt deal may not be met * Yields near middle of early November range * Fed buys $4.027 bln of seven-year debt By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Tuesday as worries Greece may not be able to meet a looming deadline with private bondholders to complete a debt swap and avoid a disorderly default sparked a bid for safety as investors fled equities. Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private creditors, scheduled to close on Thursday, before receiving funds under a second bailout. Failure to complete the exchange could trigger a messy default that the main Greek bondholders group has said would cause over a trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the euro zone. "Global financial systemic risk is at the forefront right now. The question is whether there will be a successful tender come Thursday of enough private bondholders to avoid the specter of default with a capital D," said David Dietze, investment strategist at Point View Wealth Management, Inc in Summit, New Jersey. The Greece worries drove stocks down over 1.5 percent and boosted the demand for lower-risk assets such as Treasuries, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 24/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 2.02 percent late Monday. Outside of Tuesday's performance, stocks have pretty much been rolling higher for most of the year so far, but Treasury prices have nonetheless been holding up well. Benchmark note yields remain mired in a 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent range that has held since early November. The Federal Reserve's pledge to hold interest rates near zero at least through late 2014, along with buying of longer-dated Treasuries under the central bank's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," have served to hold yields down, analysts said. "The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates at these sub-par levels through 2014, and with their Operation Twist mandate they are buying billions of longer-dated Treasuries to foster growth in the economy," Dietze said. The Fed on Tuesday bought $4.027 billion of Treasuries maturing May 2018 through November 2019 as part of Operation Twist. It will again buy longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday, and is scheduled to sell shorter-dated securities on Friday. Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York, said Treasuries were supported by the Fed buying and by some hedging in a recent round of corporate debt issuance. "We haven't seen the whole calendar yet, but if there are more financials that tends to be better for the Treasury market because financials tend to swap their issuance - when they price, they bring about buying in Treasuries," he said. Investors often buy or sell Treasuries to hedge risk and lock in future rates during periods of strong corporate debt issuance. Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-28/32 higher in price to yield 3.07 percent, down from 3.16 percent late Monday. The week's most closely watched U.S. release will be February nonfarm payrolls on Friday. The median of forecasts from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 in January.