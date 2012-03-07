By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Wednesday after a private-sector payrolls report bolstered hopes the U.S. economy was making a solid recovery. Meanwhile, optimism that Greece will meet a key Thursday deadline for a major debt swap reduced the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt. According to the ADP National Employment Report, the private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000. January's payrolls figures were revised up to an increase of 173,000 from 170,000. "It doesn't really do much to change the positive picture on employment at this point, there is still a positive bias here," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York, adding "now that ADP is out of the way, the (Greek debt swap) is what the market is focused on, there is some event risk there." The ADP report supported expectations for decent jobs growth when the government reports its February payrolls data on Friday. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 in January. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.94 percent late Tuesday. Yields remain very near the middle of a range of 1.79 to 2.17 percent that has dominated since early November. Thirty-year bonds were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 3.1 percent from 3.07 percent late Tuesday. Greece has set a Thursday 2000 GMT deadline for investors to sign up to its bond restructuring designed to trim 100 billion euros off the public debt. Failure to win enough support could result in a disorderly default that would rock markets. Thirty major holders of Greek government bonds said on Wednesday they will take part in the country's debt swap, increasing chances of the deal going through. These bondholders represent 39.3 percent of the debt eligible for the exchange, or 81 billion euros. Separately, the Federal Reserve was scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of its current stimulus program, which the financial markets have dubbed "Operation Twist." The central bank is scheduled to buy longer-dated Treasuries again on Thursday and sell shorter-dated securities on Friday.