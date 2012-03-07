* Greek official sees sufficient support for debt swap
* ADP bolsters expectations for Friday payrolls data
* Fed buys $1.969 bln of longer-dated Treasuries
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury debt
prices eased on Wednesday as optimism Greece would
meet a key Thursday deadline for a major debt swap reduced the
safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.
Treasuries were also undermined by a private-sector payrolls
report which bolstered hopes the U.S. economy was making a solid
recovery, although yields remained range-bound at historically
low levels.
Greece has set a Thursday 2000 GMT deadline for investors to
sign up to its bond restructuring designed to trim 100 billion
euros off the public debt. Failure to win enough support could
result in a disorderly default that would rock markets.
The number of private holders of Greek debt taking part in a
sovereign bond swap should easily surpass the 75 percent level
that Athens had set as the minimum to go ahead with the deal, a
Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
"It now seems quite likely that the voluntary participation
rate will exceed the 66 percent required for Greece to compel
all private sector holders to accept the terms of the exchange
by triggering recently inserted collective action clauses," said
John Higgins, economist at Capital Economics in London.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
7/32 lower in price to yield 1.97 percent, up from 1.94 percent
late Tuesday. Yields remain very near the middle of a range of
1.79 to 2.17 percent that has dominated since early November.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 19/32 lower in
price to yield 3.1 percent from 3.07 percent late Tuesday.
According to the ADP National Employment Report, the private
sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists'
expectations for a gain of 208,000. January's payrolls figures
were revised up to an increase of 173,000 from 170,000.
"It doesn't really do much to change the positive picture on
employment at this point, there is still a positive bias here,"
said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York, adding
"now that ADP is out of the way, the (Greek debt swap) is what
the market is focused on, there is some event risk there."
The ADP report supported expectations for decent jobs growth
when the government reports its February payrolls data on
Friday. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters
is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February,
down from 243,000 in January.
Separately, the Federal Reserve bought $1.969 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2041 as part of
its current stimulus program, which the financial markets have
dubbed "Operation Twist."
The central bank is scheduled to buy longer-dated Treasuries
again on Thursday and sell shorter-dated securities on Friday,
while the overall program is scheduled to last through June.