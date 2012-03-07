* Greek official sees sufficient support for debt swap * ADP bolsters expectations for Friday payrolls data * Fed buys $1.969 bln of longer-dated Treasuries By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Wednesday as optimism Greece would meet a key Thursday deadline for a major debt swap reduced the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt. Treasuries were also undermined by a private-sector payrolls report which bolstered hopes the U.S. economy was making a solid recovery, although yields remained range-bound at historically low levels. Greece has set a Thursday 2000 GMT deadline for investors to sign up to its bond restructuring designed to trim 100 billion euros off the public debt. Failure to win enough support could result in a disorderly default that would rock markets. The number of private holders of Greek debt taking part in a sovereign bond swap should easily surpass the 75 percent level that Athens had set as the minimum to go ahead with the deal, a Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday. "It now seems quite likely that the voluntary participation rate will exceed the 66 percent required for Greece to compel all private sector holders to accept the terms of the exchange by triggering recently inserted collective action clauses," said John Higgins, economist at Capital Economics in London. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.97 percent, up from 1.94 percent late Tuesday. Yields remain very near the middle of a range of 1.79 to 2.17 percent that has dominated since early November. Thirty-year bonds were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 3.1 percent from 3.07 percent late Tuesday. According to the ADP National Employment Report, the private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000. January's payrolls figures were revised up to an increase of 173,000 from 170,000. "It doesn't really do much to change the positive picture on employment at this point, there is still a positive bias here," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York, adding "now that ADP is out of the way, the (Greek debt swap) is what the market is focused on, there is some event risk there." The ADP report supported expectations for decent jobs growth when the government reports its February payrolls data on Friday. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 in January. Separately, the Federal Reserve bought $1.969 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2041 as part of its current stimulus program, which the financial markets have dubbed "Operation Twist." The central bank is scheduled to buy longer-dated Treasuries again on Thursday and sell shorter-dated securities on Friday, while the overall program is scheduled to last through June.