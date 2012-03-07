* Greek official sees sufficient support for debt swap * ADP bolsters expectations for Friday payrolls data * Fed buys $1.969 bln of longer-dated Treasuries By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and optimism that Greece would win enough creditor support to avoid a messy default reduced the safe-haven bid for government bonds. Greece has set a Thursday 2000 GMT deadline for investors to sign up to a debt restructuring designed to trim 100 billion euros off the country's public debt. Fears that Greece could fail to win enough support for the deal roiled markets on Tuesday, with Wall Street suffering its largest loss in three months. Optimism about the deal grew on Wednesday, however, after major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind the swap offer. "It now seems quite likely that the voluntary participation rate will exceed the 66 percent required for Greece to compel all private sector holders to accept the terms of the exchange by triggering recently inserted collective action clauses," said John Higgins, economist at Capital Economics in London. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.97 percent, up from 1.94 percent late Tuesday. Yields remain very near the middle of a range of 1.79 to 2.17 percent that has dominated since early November. Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent from 3.07 percent late Tuesday. Treasuries were also undermined by a private-sector payrolls report that bolstered hopes the U.S. economy was making a solid recovery. The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000. The ADP report supported expectations for decent jobs growth when the government reports its February data for nonfarm jobs on Friday. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 in January. A Wall Street Journal report that Federal Reserve officials are considering a novel approach to possible future purchases of bonds to counter worries of inflation had little impact on Treasuries prices. The strategy being considered by policymakers would consist of the use of short-term repurchase operations, or repos, to mop up the liquidity injected in the market by the Fed's bond-buying program. Analysts warned that such a measure could push short-term yields up if implemented. Although more bond purchases would support debt prices in general, short-term yields could rise as a result of the repo operations, said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "If this were to happen, we would expect repo rates to jump to around 26 or 27 basis points," he said in a note to clients. "Those higher financing rates would push up two-year and three-year yields, undermining the impact of the late 2014 language," he added, referring to the Fed's promise to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels for longer. Separately, the Fed bought $1.969 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2041 as part of its current stimulus program, which the financial markets have dubbed "Operation Twist." The central bank is scheduled to buy longer-dated Treasuries again on Thursday and sell shorter-dated securities on Friday, while the overall program is scheduled to last through June.