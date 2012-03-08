* Private creditors seen supporting Greek debt swap * Treasury yields near middle of recent trade range * Analysts expect 210,000 U.S. jobs added in February By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 8 Treasury debt prices dipped on Thursday as optimism Greece will successfully put in place a bond swap and stave off a disorderly debt default encouraged investors to turn to riskier assets and away from safe-haven U.S. government debt. Losses were limited, however, as investors considered the murky longer-term outlook for Europe's debt crisis, which many expect will eventually impact global growth. While Treasury yields were marginally higher, they remain near the center of a recent, historically low range. Market players were also setting up for the U.S. government to report decent employment growth in February payrolls data to be released on Friday. "It is all related to the risk-on trade as the people are going toward stocks thinking that the Greek bond deal is going to go through, and expectations that the economy here is getting back on track," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. Investors were generally optimistic that Greece would win support from private creditors by a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) Thursday deadline to set up a debt restructuring. Greece must have the bailout deal cleared by March 20. Missing a payment would put the country in default and could potentially destabilize the euro zone's financial system. Over 60 percent of Greece's private creditors have expressed interest in taking part in the bond swap, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday, meaning that Greece has crossed the minimum 50 percent threshold required for a deal and was almost certain to top the level needed to enforce losses on any holdouts. "The private sector is moving toward the 65 percent level, which suggests a solution is very close," Monti said. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Wednesday. Yields are not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since early November. Thirty-year bonds were trading 27/32 higher in price to yield 3.17 percent from 3.13 percent. "We are focused on Europe and the monthly employment data," said William Larkin, fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. Higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims had little impact on trade, as investors looked ahead to the February non-farms payrolls data. The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for employers to have added 210,000 jobs last month, down from 243,000 new jobs in January. The Federal Reserve once again bought longer-dated Treasuries on Thursday as part of its latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist." The Fed purchased $5.105 billion of Treasuries maturing August 2020 through August 2021.