NEW YORK, March 8 Thirty-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell a point in price on Thursday as Wall Street rallied on optimism that Greece will secure enough private investor support for its crucial debt restructuring.

Thirty-year bonds fell a point in price, sending their yield up to 3.17 percent from 3.13 percent late on Wednesday. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index gained 1 percent.