* U.S. jobs grow by 227,000 in Feb., unemployment at 8.3 pct
* Treasury prices losses limited, economic future uncertain
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury debt
prices fell on Friday after the Labor Department
reported solid U.S. job growth in February.
But price losses were limited as traders began to look past
the payrolls report to events in the coming week, including a
Federal Reserve policy meeting and auctions of more Treasury
securities.
Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month,
while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3
percent.
The employment data offered encouragement to analysts and
market participants who think the U.S. is moving into a more
sustainable stage of economic recovery and now is less prone to
shocks and sudden downturns than at any time since the 2008
financial crisis.
"I think we'll begin to spark debate about the Fed exiting
its ultra-accommodative policy stance sooner than expected,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
"I think if this trend continues then clearly there'll be a
translation of good economic news to the outlook for Fed policy.
I think that's going to be dollar supportive."
A stronger economy means higher interest rates and weakness
for Treasuries, investments that yield so little they are only
attractive during times of stress in the financial markets, when
participants want to be sure they are going to preserve capital.
But Friday's jobs report neither convinced everyone, nor did
it produce a runaway selloff in Treasuries. The prices of
longer-dated U.S. debt, which fell the most, still posted losses
that were less than a full point.
"I don't really think this is a game-changing figure in
itself, I think we are still in a moderate recovery and that we
can continue job gains around this level, but it may be
difficult to continue to gather momentum," said Sean Incremona,
economist at 4Cast LTD in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 8/32
lower in price and yielding 2.04 percent, up from 2.02 percent
late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was off 11/32 in
price and yielding 3.19 percent, up from 3.18 percent at
Thursday's close.
Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New
York, said traders had anticipated a good payrolls report,
another reason why selling afterward was limited.
"Now the news is out and the market needs to reassess," he
said. "The things to keep in mind are you have an FOMC meting on
Tuesday and you have a ton of supply next week. From these
levels, let's say 2.05 percent on 10-year notes, we're trying to
figure out where to sell these new Treasuries."
The Treasury Department will hold auctions of three-year
notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week to sell a total
of $66 billion in new debt.