* Fed meeting Tuesday seen keeping door open on QE3
* Higher yields attract buyers
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose on Monday as higher yields and the
prospect of a market-friendly Federal Reserve policy meeting
this week supported the bid for U.S. government debt.
A nuanced view of the economic outlook also lent safe-haven
Treasuries a little support.
Bonds held gains following the auction of $32 billion of
three-year Treasury notes, which kicked off $66 billion in
coupon supply coming to market this week.
"The risk/reward picture is favorable," said Robert Tipp,
chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with
$240 billion in assets under management. "Yields have backed up
to the top end of the range of recent weeks, and the yield curve
has steepened due to some of the better economic data and
optimism that the troubles in Europe have crested."
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default last week when enough private creditors agreed to a
bond-swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear
the way for a new bailout. Meanwhile, the European Central
Bank's low-cost three-year loans have been instrumental in
stabilizing the European banking system.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
2/32, its yield easing to 2.02 percent from 2.03 percent late on
Friday. The 30-year bond rose 12/32, its yield
easing to 3.17 percent from 3.19 percent on Friday.
As to the market's reaction to the economy, Kevin Flanagan,
chief fixed-income strategist and managing director for Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, said bonds had discounted the "good news"
on Greece and U.S. job growth that came out on Friday so there
was little follow-through selling on those events.
At the same time, a somewhat competitive story line to the
growth story has emerged when it comes to first-quarter U.S. GDP
growth, market participants noted.
A wider U.S. trade gap and a smaller rise in wholesale
inventories, both reported on Friday, were "negative for the Q1
GDP calculation," Flanagan observed.
Those data tipped Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's tracking
calculation for Q1 GDP down to 1 percent, a figure that would
fortify the accommodative posture of Federal Reserve monetary
policy and be bullish for safe-haven bonds.
The high yield in the Treasury's three-year note sale on
Monday afternoon came in at 0.456 percent, which was the
loftiest since a similar sale in October but not far off market
expectations.
The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in reopened 10-years
on Tuesday, and $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds on
Wednesday.
"The short end of the Treasury curve certainly has a heavy
tone and is trading at the highest yields since August," said
Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
Bullish factors for Treasuries include the chance of a rise
in risk aversion, some backsliding in the economic data, or a
"whiff" that the Fed will continue to buy Treasuries in the
second half of the year after its "Operation Twist" purchases
are finished, Tipp said.
The Fed holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday. While a
third month in a row of solid U.S. job growth could tend to
support the view that a third round of unconventional Federal
Reserve easing - i.e. quantitative easing 3 (QE3) - is not
imminent, the market seems convinced the Fed will keep the door
open on such a prospect even if it does not emphasize it more
than it already has.
"While some of these potentially bullish factors might seem
unlikely, with Treasury yields at these levels, they make the
risk/reward look favorable from the bullish side," Tipp said.
News that China's trade balance fell $31.5 billion into the
red in February raised questions about whether frail foreign
demand or seasonal distortion caused the drop.
The former reason would cast a shadow on prospects for global
economic growth after Friday's U.S. payrolls report pointed to
an improving U.S. economy.
In the short-term bill market, the Treasury sold $33 billion
of three-month bills at a high yield of 0.095 percent.
"Prospects for lower repo rates into the end of the month
and for reduced bill supply heading into the mid-Q2 tax date
combined with attractive yields to bring in buyers," said Thomas
Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies &
Co. "As tax receipts increase through the middle of April, the
supply of bills will drop sharply so 10-basis-point yields in
the 3-month sector may be hard to find going forward."
The Treasury also sold $33 billion in six-month bills at a
high yield of 0.145 percent.