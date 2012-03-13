* Positioning for $21 billion 10-yr auction
* Fed policy statement expected to resemble January's
* Weak growth, stronger labor market confuse picture
* More bond purchases seen possible, but timing in question
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasuries' prices
retreated on Tuesday before an auction and the Federal Reserve
policy statement that is expected to reflect little change in
monetary policy.
The largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five months
reported by the Commerc Department reinforced
the bond market's bearish cast.
Ahead of this afternoon's $21 billion U.S. Treasury auction
of 10-year notes and a Fed statement that is expected to be
nearly identical to the one in January, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note was down 10/32 while its yield rose to
2.07 percent from 2.03 percent late on Monday.
David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut, linked the retreat to "the sheer
weight of supply" and expectations that the statement from the
Fed "won't be especially bullish." The data on U.S. retail sales
in February fell into that category as well, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on
Monday, after which the market began to drift lower as traders
began to set up for supplies of 10-year notes on Tuesday and
30-year bonds on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell $21 billion
in reopened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) and $13
billion in re-opened 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The auctions
will settle on March 15.
Markets expect the Fed to steer a steady course on monetary
policy, acknowledging recent improvement in job growth, while
keeping the door open for further easing. The U.S. central bank
is due to release a statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
In January, the Fed, worried about the progress of the
economy, said it did not expect to raise interest rates until at
least late 2014. The Fed cut benchmark overnight rates to near
zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion worth of
bonds to push other borrowing costs lower and stimulate growth.
The latest chapter in the tale of monetary policy easing is
the idea that the Fed is considering buying more bonds, while
offsetting - or "sterilizing" - those purchases with short-term
loans to keep the quantity of bank reserves in the system in
check.
Bernanke disappointed some investors by barely mentioning the
prospect of an additional round of bond buying in four recent
appearances before Congress so markets do not expect the Fed
statement to mention them much more explicitly than they have
been referred to already.
"There's a growing divergence between those expecting more
Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is
strong enough that more action won't be required," said John
Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey.
But Canavan said even those who think the Fed will offer
further monetary accommodation do not expect it to be announced
in Tuesday's statement. At the same time the Fed will change its
statement as little as possible to assure the market that the
possibility of more easing is not off the table, he said.
"That means that if they acknowledge signs of improvement in
employment, they'd have to balance it with something on the more
negative side in order to hold open all options," Canavan said.
"That will be a little more difficult for them to do in the
current environment because after a pull back in the first
quarter from a strong fourth quarter, most economists are
looking for improvement from here over the next couple of
quarters -- including the Fed," he said.
Meanwhile, market players are positioning for the 10- and
30-year Treasury auctions, Canavan said.