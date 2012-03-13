* Fed acknowledges improvement in labor market
* Rates still expected to be near zero into late 2014
* Feb rise in retail sales the largest in 5 months
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 13 Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields rose to the highest this year on Tuesday after
a gain in retail sales last month, higher stocks and a Federal
Reserve acknowledgement of signs of strength in the economy
eroded the safe-haven allure of U.S. debt.
The U.S. central bank said in a statement after a regular
policy meeting it expects "moderate" growth over coming quarters
with the unemployment rate declining gradually. In January, the
Fed said it expected "modest" growth.
While the Fed did acknowledge some improvement in the labor
market it also left the door open to the possibility of
undertaking another economic stimulus program, known in the
markets as QE3, and said it continues to expect to hold interest
rates near zero through late 2014.
"The Fed did acknowledge the modest improvement in the labor
market but were careful not to fall into the slew of
better-than-expected data we've seen over the past few months
leading accommodative policy to be unwound early," said Lindsey
Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.
Data showing the largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five
months in February reinforced the bond market's bearish cast, as
did gains in the stock market for a fifth straight day.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
27/32 lower in price to yield 2.13 percent, which was the
highest since Dec. 7 and up from 2.03 percent late Monday.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-21/32 lower to
yield 3.26 percent, or the highest since late October, from 3.19
percent late Monday.
A U.S. Treasury sale of $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Tuesday was met with solid demand, as was the sale of
$32 billion in three-year notes on Monday. The Treasury will
auction $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Wednesday.
"There's a growing divergence between those expecting more
Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is
strong enough that more action won't be required," said John
Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey.