Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasuries turned higher on Thursday as lower prices and higher yields at the end of a sharp sell-off drew buyers.
Benchmark 10-year notes, down half a point early in the session, rose 2/32 to yield 2.27 percent.
Thirty-year bonds, down a point earlier, erased that loss and rose 7/32, their yields easing to 3.39 percent.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.