NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Thursday as a move after midday by the S&P 500 stock index above 1,400 for the first time since June 6, 2008 discouraged bidding for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, up 3/32 shortly before midday, erased that modest gain and were down 4/32, their yields rising to 2.29 percent.

Thirty-year bonds erased a modest gain and dipped 6/32, their yields rising to 3.42 percent.