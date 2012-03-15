* Treasury yields at five-month highs * Some investors see new trade range at higher yields * Higher yields, lower prices draw buyers in short end By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 15 A sharp sell-off in Treasury debt driven by a more upbeat economic outlook stalled on Thursday, and shorter-dated yields dipped on the expectation the Federal Reserve was likely to hold interest rates near zero at least through this year. Some investors argued the selling on Tuesday and Wednesday, which pushed yields to the highest since October, had been overdone and that the outlook still held plenty of uncertainty despite some promising economic data. Others said higher yields were here to stay because investors believed a 2 percent yield on the benchmark 10-year note was too low given U.S. job growth, the recent bailout deal on Greece and some reassuring stress test results for a majority of U.S. banks. "We think the range trade continues in Treasuries but that the range has shifted higher. The rise reflects better data finally acknowledged by the Fed and Europe relief trade. The back-up in rates is also not consistent with the Fed's outlook. They are still very dovish and we think they will remain on hold, and this should cap the rise in rates to a certain extent," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles. A fall in new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits to a four-year low last week, suggesting a strengthened labor market, supported investors' recent preference for riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. debt. But the sharp run-up in yields over the last two trading sessions drew buyers on the short end of the market, with two-year notes trading 2/32 higher in price to yield 0.37 percent, down from 0.4 percent late Wednesday. Yields on two-year notes, which touched seven-month highs in overnight trade, were on track for the biggest single-day dip since late October. That steepened the Treasury curve, with the spread between yields on two-year notes and 10-year notes moving to the widest since late October. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading unchanged in price to yield 2.28 percent. In overnight trade, the yields touched 2.35 percent, the highest since late October. Countervailing forces are affecting the Treasury market, according to Wilmer Stith, manager of the Wilmington Trust Broad Market Fund in Baltimore, part of MMT Bank's Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. "More signs of sustainable growth have led to higher yields, but we also have the counterforce of the Fed's Operation Twist," Stith said, referring to the Federal Reserve's purchases of longer-dated Treasuries using proceeds from the sale of shorter-dated maturities. On Thursday, the Fed bought $4.027 billion in Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2018 through November 2019. "The Fed is buying the long end of the yield curve and that will dampen the upward movement in longer-term yields until the end of June when Operation Twist ends," Stith said. What could keep yields from slipping from these higher levels is investors deciding their durations are too extended and that their portfolios - given the dominance of government issuance since the financial crisis - are too heavily weighted toward Treasuries. "You have the beginning of a perfect storm of risk brewing," he said. "Investors started to see that they were vulnerable and that's why we saw such a dramatic upward shift in yields."