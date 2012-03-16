* Global equity strength curbs the allure of safe-haven debt
* Bargain hunting trims session's steepest losses
* Fatigue seen
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped on Friday, but after this week's sharp retreat, buying
inspired by lower prices and higher yields trimmed the
session's steepest losses.
Stocks opened higher on Wall Street a day after the S&P 500
finished above 1,400 for the first time since 2008 and
European stocks neared a 7-1/2-month high overnight. But buying
was anemic and stocks turned mixed.
As this week's trends showed signs of fatigue, the benchmark
10-year Treasury note, down 20/32 early on, slashed
its loss in half and was down just 10/32 before midday, its
yield at 2.32 percent - up from 2.28 percent late on Thursday.
"Given how much they have run up without an equivalently
dramatic new change in the economic backdrop, yields have
probably moved up a little bit too high," said James Sarni,
managing principal at Payden & Rygel, with approximately $60
billion in fixed-income assets.
"The market is still trying to digest what the Fed had to
say," said Sarni, referring to the Federal Reserve's most recent
policy statement, released on Tuesday, which sparked a fresh
run-up in Treasury yields.
"Treasuries are trying to find the new resting level in
light of the fact that some of the expectations for QE3 (a third
round of unconventional monetary easing) continue to be run out
of the market," he said.
"Yields will likely drift a bit to try to find some
support," Sarni said.
Treasuries have endured their worst sell-off in four months
this week as expectations for stronger growth in the U.S.
economy and reassuring stress-test results for most U.S. banks
encouraged investors to dump low-yielding government bonds.
On Thursday, the government reported another drop in new
U.S. jobless claims. Data released on Friday showed a
smaller-than-forecast rise of just 0.1 percent in consumer
prices excluding food and energy items, and a 0.4 percent
increase with those items included.
Overall inflation "is running a little bit higher than what
the Fed's expectations were at the beginning of this year, but
it's certainly not high enough to be alarmed about - especially
when you're looking at the core index," which excludes volatile
food and energy items, Sarni said.
Federal Reserve data said industrial output was flat in
February, but January's growth was revised up to 0.4 percent.
Traders said global risk aversion has eased across the
Atlantic as well due to the two long-term refinancing operations
by the European Central Bank. The loans greatly alleviated
stress in the European banking system.
In line with the move away from safety, German government
bond futures, seen as one of the safest European
investment bets, fell 94 ticks while the yield on 10-year bunds
rose to 2.043 percent.
The rally in global stocks and the sell-off in rates suggest
to some that the recovery may finally be on its way.
But in a research note, Barclays Capital sounded skeptical
of that view.
"A a deeper look into global market indicators hints that
the market is still going through a relief rally more than
chasing a new trend on global growth" and that equities are
getting into profit-taking territory, they said.
"Equities are cheap relative to bonds for good reason: Bonds
are expensive due to unconventional monetary policy," Barclays
said.