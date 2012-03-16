* Benchmark yields in biggest weekly rise since July
* 10-year note yields touches highest in over four months
* Bargain hunting trims session's steepest losses
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasuries prices
fell for an eighth consecutive day on Friday and
yields touched four-month highs as optimism the economic
recovery was gaining momentum undermined the safe-haven allure
of U.S. government debt.
Investors have been selling Treasuries and turning to
riskier assets like stocks, with the S&P 500 on Thursday
finishing above 1,400 for the first time since 2008. Treasury
debt yields have also been pushed higher by expectations the
Federal Reserve was not likely to fire up another round of
monetary stimulus in the next couple of months.
The outlook for stronger growth in the U.S. economy and
reassuring stress-test results for most U.S. banks encouraged
investors to dump low-yielding government bonds. Fear of
contagion from Europe's debt crisis has also receded somewhat
following a bailout deal for Greece.
"The improved growth outlook for the U.S. based on the
better (economic) data, supported by the Fed holding off on
further quantitative easing, and rising inflation pressures --
these things go hand in hand and have served the demand for risk
and have taken a toll on the Treasuries market," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were on track
for the biggest weekly rise in yield since early July, trading
on Friday 5/32 lower in price to yield 2.30 percent from 2.28
percent late Thursday. The yields have risen over 25 basis
points in a week, and touched 2.36 percent on Friday, which was
the highest since late October.
Longer-dated securities have borne the brunt of the selling,
with 30-year bonds set for the biggest weekly rise
in yield since October 2010. Bonds on Friday were yielding 3.41
percent, well up from 3.19 percent a week ago.
Selling was tempered on Friday however, as investors mulled
whether there was much room for yields to rise further after the
week's selling broke trade ranges that had held since early
November.
"Given how much they have run up without an equivalently
dramatic new change in the economic backdrop, yields have
probably moved up a little bit too high," said James Sarni,
managing principal at Payden & Rygel, with approximately $60
billion in fixed-income assets.
"The market is still trying to digest what the Fed had to
say," said Sarni, referring to the Federal Reserve's most recent
policy statement, released on Tuesday, which sparked a fresh
run-up in Treasury yields.
"Treasuries are trying to find the new resting level in
light of the fact that some of the expectations for QE3 (a third
round of unconventional monetary easing) continue to be run out
of the market," he said.
"Yields will likely drift a bit to try to find some
support," Sarni said.
Data released on Friday showed a smaller-than-forecast rise
of just 0.1 percent in consumer prices excluding food and energy
items, and a 0.4 percent increase with those items included.
Overall inflation "is running a little bit higher than what
the Fed's expectations were at the beginning of this year, but
it's certainly not high enough to be alarmed about - especially
when you're looking at the core index" which excludes volatile
food and energy items, Sarni said.