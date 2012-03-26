NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. government debt market trimmed losses briefly early Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. labor conditions remains weak and the overall economic growth will likely stay sluggish.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded down 12/32 in price for a yield of 2.28 percent, up 4.5 basis points from Friday.

It briefly shaved its decline to 10/32 with a yield of 2.27 percent shortly after the release of Bernanke's prepared remarks to an economist group in Washington. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)