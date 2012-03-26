NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. government debt
market trimmed losses briefly early Monday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. labor conditions remains weak
and the overall economic growth will likely stay sluggish.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
down 12/32 in price for a yield of 2.28 percent, up 4.5 basis
points from Friday.
It briefly shaved its decline to 10/32 with a yield of 2.27
percent shortly after the release of Bernanke's prepared remarks
to an economist group in Washington.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)