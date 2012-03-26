* Better German business data spur bond selling
* Germany preparing to let rescue funds work together
* Bernanke's dour view renews bets on bond purchase
* Fed sells $8.6 bln in short-dated Treasuries
* New supply seen competing with corporate issuance
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices
fell on Monday on reduced bids for lower-risk Treasuries as
worries about Europe eased, snapping a four-session winning
streak ahead of this week's $99 billion in coupon supply.
The renewed market sell-off came even after dour comments
on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
which stoked hopes the U.S. central bank would soon embark on a
third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3 by traders.
Longer-dated Treasury yields retested their 200-day moving
averages after German business sentiment unexpectedly improved
for a fifth straight month.
Indications that Germany is prepared to allow two rescue
funds to operate concurrently in an effort to bolster the
firepower to combat the region's debt crisis also helped revive
investor appetite for stocks and other growth-oriented assets,
analysts said.
"The outlook on Europe seems to be a bit better," said
Andrew Shulman, a Treasuries trader at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
The Treasuries market briefly pared losses after Bernanke
expressed concerns about the sluggish pace of U.S. economic
growth and historically high unemployment.
Bernanke's remarks rekindled some bets on QE3, although
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said earlier the Fed
should not have the unfettered ability to purchase assets.
Market action was choppy on below-average volume. As of noon
EDT (1600 GMT), Treasuries volume was running about 38 percent
below its 20-day moving average at this time, according to ICAP.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
13/32 to yield 2.28 percent, up 5 basis points from Friday.
The 10-year yield was above its 200-day moving average of
2.2209 percent but below its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent
set last Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
The 30-year bond fell 1-7/32 for a yield of
3.37 percent, up almost 7 basis points from Friday. The 30-year
is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday
and its 200-day moving average of 3.3717 percent.
UPCOMING SUPPLY
Meanwhile, the Fed sold $8.621 billion in government debt
due Feb 2013 to July 2013, which is a part of its $400 billion
"Operation Twist" program aimed to help hold down mortgage rates
and other borrowing costs in a bid to foster economic growth.
The Fed's unloading of these short-dated securities did not
hurt their relatively better performance versus their
longer-dated counterparts, analysts said.
This also portends solid bidding for $35 billion worth of
new two-year notes for sale on Tuesday, they added.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the new two-year
notes due March 2014 would sell at a yield of
0.3700 percent, which would be the highest yield at a two-year
auction since last July.
The current two-year note due February 2014 was
unchanged in price with a yield of 0.36 percent.
The spread between the two-year and 10-year yield grew to
1.93 from 1.88 percentage points on Friday.
It is unclear whether auction results at Wednesday's $35
billion five-year note auction and Thursday's $29
billion seven-year note auction would fetch
strong demand, analysts said.
Treasury Department data released last week showed bond
funds and foreign investors scaled back their purchases of new
10-year and 30-year Treasuries at separate auctions held earlier
this month.
"There continues to be a lack of buying support from Asia.
We are still seeing rebalancing overall in Europe," said Jim
Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
This week's Treasuries supply will also compete with
higher-yielding corporate bond issuance, which is within
striking distance of setting a first-quarter volume record,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Demand for corporate bonds, stocks and other riskier assets
improved on Monday, as major Wall Street indexes jumped 1
percent.
"The economy recovery continues to show some strength, and
there continues to be a bid for risk assets," said Gibson Smith,
co-chief investment officer at Janus Capital Group in Denver.