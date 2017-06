NEW YORK, April 25 Intermediate-dated Treasuries prices turned positive on Wednesday and benchmark 10-year notes erased most of their earlier price losses as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke spoke to the media at a press conference.

The five-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.85 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes were down 3/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, after rising as high as 2.04 percent.

Thirty-year bonds fell 11/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent after rising to 3.19 percent.