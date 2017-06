NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasuries prices briefly pared gains early Thursday after data on filings for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected, providing some assurance that the jobs market is not worsening as much as some traders had feared.

The 30-year Treasury bond pared its gain to 9/32 from 12/32 in reaction to the jobless claims data. It was last up 15/32 at 108-16/32 for a yield of 2.59 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.