NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. Treasuries prices turned higher on Tuesday, as the yen extended its rally after the Bank of Japan's lack of action on market volatility cast some doubt on its commitment to easy monetary policy.

As the euro fell 2.7 percent to 127.32 yen and the dollar traded as low as 95.68 yen for a three percent loss on the day, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note erased a modest loss and turned higher, up 6/32 to yield 2.19 percent.

The 30-year Treasury extended a gain to 24/32, allowing its yield to ease to 3.33 percent.

One trader cited talk that the dollar/yen's move back to the "95 handle" had prompted buying by a large hedge fund.

"There was also much better buying of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries on the dip today," said Thomas di Galoma, head of fixed-income sales at ED&F Man Capital Markets.