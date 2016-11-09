(Updates with latest market reaction)
By IFR Reporters
HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Markets plunged in early
trading on Wednesday as Republican candidate Donald Trump won a
surprise victory in the US presidential election.
But the bounce has already begun. Stocks are rebounding back
at the European open which is hitting bonds. The S&P futures is
up 70pts, some 3.5%, from the low,s and only down just over
30pts on the day.
Prior to the open Bund futures were up around a point but a
are now up less than half a point, with BTPs. Synthetic credit
gapped wider with the Main up 3.5bp at 76.5bp, Crossover up 16bp
at 341bp and SenFin out 5.5bp at 101bp, but all three have more
or less halved those losses.
Japanese stocks reeled, with the Nikkei 225 index reversing
earlier gains to tumble 6.2% at one point before closing 5.4%
lower, the biggest single-day loss since the aftermath of the
UK's Brexit vote. The yen soared 3.6% against the US dollar to
101.15 before retracing to 103.21, up 1.8% against the dollar.
All of the Asia region's major stock markets suffered,
although some buyers crept in late in the session. Australian
equities closed down 2.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index
finished 2.1% lower after losing 4.1% intraday. India's Sensex
clawed back some ground to a 1.9% decline after opening 4%
lower.
Only domestic Chinese stocks provided any kind of safety,
with the CSI300 just 0.5% lower.
In the credit markets, the iTraxx Asia investment-grade CDS
index jumped 6.6bp to 124bp, its widest since mid-July.
10 year US Treasury yields started the Asian session at
1.90%, rallied into 1.72% as Trump took the lead but are now
back at 1.85%. Fed fund contracts rallied up to 5bp in the red
months, and the chance of a Fed hike in December dropped to 45%
from 655 before coming back to 55%.
Japanese government bond yields were under pressure as
buyers sought safe assets, but moves were limited to 1bp-2bp
across the curve.
Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and
the Bank of Japan have called a meeting at 0600GMT to discuss
market developments. Such meetings are not unusual in times of
market volatility, Reuters reported.
Market participants see the Bank of Japan under more
pressure to ease policy if the yen remains firm, potentially
driving JGB yields down further in the short end into deeply
negative territory.
But in the 10-year and longer zone, the majority of domestic
financial institutions are strongly against a further fall in
yields from current levels.
In Australia, 10-year ACGB yields have dropped 6bp to 2.35%,
tracking US yields lower.
REVERSING COURSE
In the first hours of trade this morning, Asian credit was
1bp-2bp tighter and the Chinese investment-grade FIG space had
been up about a third of a point, according to Tradeweb, after
early exit polls put Hillary Clinton ahead.
That initial positive tone was soon replaced by risk
aversion as Trump was seen leading in key states including
Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. By the time the Associated
Press projected a Trump win in Florida, the Mexican peso was
already down 4% against the dollar, on its way to a 13% slump
during the Asian session to a life-time low.
Trump surged to wins in Florida, Ohio, Iowa and North
Carolina, and Fox News projected a win for him in Wisconsin. He
also narrowly led in Michigan and New Hampshire, edging him
closer to 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the fight
for the White House.
Trump told supporters at a rally early on Wednesday that
Clinton had phoned to congratulate him on his victory.
