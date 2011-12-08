LONDON Dec 8 German Bund and Euribor futures pared gains after the European Central Bank delivered a widely expected cut in interest rates on Thursday, while the euro rose.

The ECB cut interest rates by a quarter of a point to a record low of 1 percent and is expected to unveil fresh measures to help banks hurt by the euro zone debt crisis..

The German Bund future pared gains slightly to stand up 15 ticks on the day at 135.95, after rising just moments before the announcement to touch a session high of 136.16.

Euribor futures pared gains across the curve and 2012 forward Eonia rates rose after the decision.

The FTSEurofirst 300 also pared gains slightly to stand up 0.4 percent at 992.10 points and the euro rose versus the dollar to $1.3410 from around $1.3385 beforehand.

"The rate cut itself will not be the most sensational decision of today's meeting. It had been expected and was almost the bare minimum the ECB could deliver in the current situation," ING's Carsten Brzeski said. "During the press conference ... all eyes will be on possible additional unconventional measures."