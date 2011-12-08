LONDON Dec 8 German Bund and Euribor futures
pared gains after the European Central Bank delivered a widely
expected cut in interest rates on Thursday, while the euro rose.
The ECB cut interest rates by a quarter of a point to a
record low of 1 percent and is expected to unveil fresh measures
to help banks hurt by the euro zone debt crisis..
The German Bund future pared gains slightly to
stand up 15 ticks on the day at 135.95, after rising just
moments before the announcement to touch a session high of
136.16.
Euribor futures pared gains across the curve and
2012 forward Eonia rates rose after the decision.
The FTSEurofirst 300 also pared gains slightly to
stand up 0.4 percent at 992.10 points and the euro rose
versus the dollar to $1.3410 from around $1.3385 beforehand.
"The rate cut itself will not be the most sensational
decision of today's meeting. It had been expected and was almost
the bare minimum the ECB could deliver in the current
situation," ING's Carsten Brzeski said. "During the press
conference ... all eyes will be on possible additional
unconventional measures."