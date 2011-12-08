BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc says it priced its IPO of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
LONDON Dec 8 Italian bond yields extended a rise that began after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday dampened market dampened expectations it would buy bonds more aggressively in the secondary market.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 44 basis points to 6.51 percent -- the day's high.
German Bund futures hit a session-high of 136.89, up 109 ticks on the day.
* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.