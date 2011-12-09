LONDON Dec 9 German Bund futures edged higher on Friday, extending the previous day's rally, as details from a make-or-break EU summit did little to convince market players it would draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis.

EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on Friday but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27 member states. Countries will also bring forward the launch of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund but leaders decided it would not get a banking license.

On Thursday, Bund futures rallied more than 100 ticks as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dampened market expectations that if the EU leaders delivered on a "fiscal compact" at the summit, the bank may consider stepping up its bond-purchases in the secondary market.

"He was very clear to make the point that he didn't say that yesterday, that weighed on periphery quite heavily and rightly so," one trader said.

"We have got all the main headlines, but there is a lot of meat to be put on the bones."

The German Bund future was up 24 ticks at 137.06, with the EU summit concluding later on Friday.

Year-end position squaring was affecting trade in bond markets in December, the trader said, adding that the outlook at the start of the year was downbeat for some markets.

"When you start looking ahead to the supply burden that we have got at the start of next year, some markets are in the firing line," the trader said, citing Italy as one example.