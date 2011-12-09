* Italian yields up at 6.7 percent, ECB intervenes
* EU summit not seen as enough to turn around sentiment
* Refinancing needs could weigh on Italy early 2012
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 9 Italian bond yields rose on
Friday, nearing unsustainable levels, as an EU summit billed as
make-or-break for the euro did little to convince markets it
would halt the debt crisis, prompting the European Central Bank
to intervene in the market.
Twenty-three of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to
pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the
single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity
was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.
One day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
dampened hopes that a "fiscal compact" resulting from the summit
might persuade the ECB to do more aggressive bond-buying, some
worried about the euro zone's capacity to contain contagion.
"They have come up with something, but it seems to be fairly
underwhelming for the markets," Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. "The key question is
whether the agreement today is sufficient to prompt any shift in
attitude from the ECB and I doubt it."
The ECB is under increasing pressure to take on a bigger
role to tackle the crisis, despite its continued resistance.
"If the economy goes deep into recession, banking troubles
escalate ... then the ECB is going to be under increasing
pressure early next year ahead of significant refinancing,
particularly in Italy and Spain," he said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
jumped back towards unsustainable levels, rising
17 basis points to 6.7 percent. Two-year yields
turned negative, with traders citing ECB buying in the secondary
market.
The Spanish 10-year bond yield was up 9.5
basis points at 5.9 percent.
"We have got all the main headlines, but there is a lot of
meat to be put on the bones," one trader said.
The summit resumes on Friday, and investors will look to see
if any more details come out this session.
ECB WATCH
Active ECB support will be vital in coming days as markets
remained sceptical of the overall agreement, including the
prospect of involvement of the International Monetary Fund.
The summit agreed that EU countries would provide up to 200
billion euros in bilateral loans to the IMF to help it tackle
the crisis, with 150 billion euros of that total coming from
euro zone countries.
"As it stands, the concern must remain that this aid falls
short of the 'wow factor' required to trigger a reversal in
market sentiment," Rabobank said in a research note.
Stamenkovic agreed: "200 billion is a drop in the ocean ...
compared to the refinancing needs."
On this basis, market participants expected the Italian bond
market to come under renewed pressure early next year, with
benchmark yields potentially rising back to 7 percent -- levels
beyond which funding costs are deemed unsustainable over the
long-term.
Italy has issued around 60 billion euros of bonds since the
ECB first intervened in late August and many of those auctions
have been treated as potential disasters. For 2012, analysts
estimate it will need to issue around 215 billion euros.
"When you start looking ahead to the supply burden
that we have got at the start of next year, some markets are in
the firing line," the trader said.
The German Bund future shed 41 ticks to 136.41,
after a more than 100 tick rally in the previous session.