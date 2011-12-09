* Italian bond yields rise, prompting ECB to intervene

* EU summit not seen as enough to turn around sentiment

* German Bunds fall in thin volumes

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 9 Italian bond yields rose on Friday, nearing unsustainable levels, as an EU summit billed as make-or-break for the euro did little overnight to convince markets it would halt the debt crisis, prompting the European Central Bank to intervene in the market.

Twenty-three of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.

One day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dampened hopes that a "fiscal compact" resulting from the summit might persuade the ECB to do more aggressive bond-buying, some worried about the euro zone's capacity to contain contagion.

"They have come up with something, but it seems to be fairly underwhelming for the markets," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. "The key question is whether the agreement today is sufficient to prompt any shift in attitude from the ECB and I doubt it."

The ECB is under increasing pressure to take on a bigger role to tackle the crisis, despite its continued resistance.

"If the economy goes deep into recession, banking troubles escalate ... then the ECB is going to be under increasing pressure early next year ahead of significant refinancing, particularly in Italy and Spain," he said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields jumped back towards unsustainable levels, rising as far as 6.74 percent. It last stood up 10 basis points at 6.62 percent.

Two-year yields however fell 9.5 basis points to 6.39 percent, with traders citing ECB buying in the secondary market.

The Spanish 10-year bond yield was up 12.8 basis points at 5.96 percent.

"Developments in Brussels over the course of the rest of the day have the capacity to disrupt markets. It's been a highly significant few days in bond markets but I am not sure we are much clearer on what the exit route is," Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec said.

ECB WATCH

Active ECB support will be vital in coming days as markets remained sceptical of the overall agreement, including the prospect of involvement of the International Monetary Fund.

The summit agreed that EU countries would provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the IMF to help it tackle the crisis, with 150 billion euros of that total coming from euro zone countries.

"As it stands, the concern must remain that this aid falls short of the 'wow factor' required to trigger a reversal in market sentiment," Rabobank said in a research note.

Stamenkovic agreed: "200 billion is a drop in the ocean ... compared to the refinancing needs."

On this basis, market participants expected the Italian bond market to come under renewed pressure early next year, with benchmark yields potentially rising back to 7 percent -- levels beyond which funding costs are deemed unsustainable over the long-term.

Italy has issued around 60 billion euros of bonds since the ECB first intervened in late August and many of those auctions have been treated as potential disasters. For 2012, analysts estimate it will need to issue around 215 billion euros. .

"When you start looking ahead to the supply burden that we have got at the start of next year, some markets are in the firing line," the trader said.

German 10-year bond yields jumped 6 basis points to 2.03 percent and German Bund future shed 70 ticks to 136.12 in thin volumes.

"It is the quietest day of the week in terms of flows," the trader added.

The Bund future was exactly in the middle of its trading range since September, giving it a 50-50 chance of going back up to record highs or down to recent lows, Nicole Elliot, technical strategist at Mizuho said.

"Germany is part of the problem as well as the solution ... That's why now people are thinking 'alright, a Bund is a lot better than a BTP but is it better than a Gilt or a Treasury? So it has lost a bit of its shine," she said.

"They are going to have to spend an awful lot of money to keep the euro zone together ... which means selling Bunds."

The 10-year yield spread between U.S. Treasuries and German bonds tightened to -5 basis points from -3 bps. The yield spread between 10-year Gilts and equivalent Bunds stood at 7.7 bps compared to 12 bps in late European trading on Thursday.