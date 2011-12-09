* EU summit not seen as enough to turn around sentiment

* ECB interventions brings down Italian bond yields

* U.S. data improves, German Bunds fall in thin volumes

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 9 Italian bonds rebounded on Friday, with traders citing frequent European Central Bank purchases throughout the day that have offset market disappointment at the lack of prospects for a quick end to the crisis.

Twenty-six of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.

One day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dampened hopes that a "fiscal compact" resulting from the summit might persuade the ECB to do more aggressive bond-buying, some worried about the euro zone's capacity to contain contagion.

"It is not something that is going to create permanent calm in the market, we need more," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea Bank.

"Also, it will be interesting to follow what is the acceptance and the resistance to the summit (measures) on a national level. This might colour the market in the next few days."

Policymakers will need to find a better solution before major debt redemptions in Italy in February - April, though.

The ECB is under increasing pressure to take on a bigger role to tackle the crisis, despite its continued resistance and markets will continue to believe that the solution to the crisis comes from the monetary side.

"If the economy goes deep into recession, banking troubles escalate ... then the ECB is going to be under increasing pressure early next year ahead of significant refinancing, particularly in Italy and Spain," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields jumped back towards unsustainable levels, rising as far as 6.74 percent earlier in the day, but ECB bond purchases have brought them back towards 6.42 percent.

Two-year yields fell 27 basis points to 6.22 percent, with traders saying the ECB focused more on the short end of the curve.

French and Spanish 10-year yields fell 4-5 bps on the day.

Italy and Spain are scheduled to issue new debt next week and their borrowing costs are likely to continue to rise.

GERMANY

An index of U.S. consumer sentiment offering its strongest reading since June helped improve sentiment as well and German Bund futures fell by one point and a half to 135.36.

But while some investors still consider German Bunds as safe havens, others begin to question their credit quality on prospects that the crisis could worsen.

"Germany is part of the problem as well as the solution ... That's why now people are thinking 'alright, a Bund is a lot better than a BTP but is it better than a Gilt or a Treasury? So it has lost a bit of its shine," Nicole Elliot, technical strategist at Mizuho said.

"They are going to have to spend an awful lot of money to keep the euro zone together ... which means selling Bunds."

German 10-year yields rose 11.8 basis points to 2.092 percent, with two-year yields up 3.7 bps at 0.321 percent.