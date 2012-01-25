LONDON Jan 25 German Bund futures extended their rally in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014.

"The tone of the statement sounds more dovish than in December," said Annalisa Piazza, a market analyst at Newedge Strategy.

German Bund futures rose over 100 ticks on the day to 138.35 after the Fed statement, having settled at 137.82 earlier.