LONDON Jan 26 Italian government bond
yields and the cost of insuring against a default fell on
Thursday, helped by solid demand for short-term debt at an
auction.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 15
basis points lower on the day at 6.09 percent, while the cost of
insuring against a default fell 29 bps to 410 bps according to
five-year CDS prices from Markit.
Italy sold the top planned amount of 5 billion euros of
zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, meeting sound demand
ahead of a crucial sale of five- and 10-year paper on Monday.
"They were good results, there was overbidding in both the
auctions. They saw good domestic demand and now the bonds are
tightening all across the curve ahead of Monday's bond auction,"
a trader said.
The better tone helped to push default insurance costs and
bond yields lower acrosss the region's other peripheral states.