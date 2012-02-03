* Markets eye U.S. payrolls, seen key for sentiment broadly
* Number below 140,000 would be considered disappointing -
analyst
* Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected
Monday
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 3 The German Bund future was
higher on Friday but would likely remain range-bound before key
U.S. jobs data, while investors also held their breath over the
outcome of an expected meeting of senior euro zone officials
about Greece on Monday.
Euro zone finance ministers aim to approve the second
financing package for the debt-laden nation that day, including
agreement on official new financing, the size of voluntary
losses private bondholders are willing to accept and new reforms
Athens must undertake.
Such a deal is needed to prevent Greece from succumbing to
an unruly default on its debt, which could trigger a violent
reaction in financial markets and push investors towards safer
bets such as German government bonds.
The concern about the euro zone was likely to keep prices
vulnerable to headlines intra-day, but for now market
participants would look to U.S. data to gauge the health of the
recovery of the world's largest economy.
The German Bund future was up 41 ticks on the day
at 139.49. PIA First says a break of the previous session's
trading range between 140/139.79 and 139.08 could provide more
clear signals.
"For any sustained rally (in risk-assets) you need to see a
decent trend in jobs and you don't really get that from one data
point," Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish research said.
Non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 in
January as the hiring boost from a busy holiday shopping season
unwound, according to a Reuters survey, after jumping by 200,000
in December. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.5
percent - the lowest level since February 2009.
"Anything less than 140,000 would probably be
disappointing," Jenkins said.
Market participants said given the optimism going into the
data, the risk for was for a below-forecast number -- which
should boost Bunds further.
"The focus is squarely on the U.S. employment report which
is crucial for near-term sentiment not just for the U.S. but in
other markets as well," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist,
RIA Capital Markets.
GREEK SAGA
Uncertainty over Greece kept investors on their toes, even
though peripheral bonds should continue to benefit from ample
liquidity, given the prospect of more 3-year European Central
Bank funding this month.
Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal
is around the corner, but it has yet to materialize.
"I think now PSI (private sector involvement in Greek debt
restructuring) is probably factored in that it's going to go
through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going
to survive. I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro,
irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not," a trader
said.
Ten-year Portuguese bonds, which have been
especially sensitive to the Greek ordeal, yielded 14.90 percent.
ECB bond purchases have helped bring yields lower after a spike
driven partially by concerns the country would follow in
Greece's footsteps and seek a restructuring.
Ten-year Italian/German government bond yields
was little changed at 377 basis points, while the Spanish
equivalent was 2 bps at 287 bps.
The European Central Bank must take part in Greece's debt
swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday,
warning that a rescue package for Athens also hinges on other
issues being resolved such as labour reforms and how Greek banks
are to be recapitalised.
Throwing the ECB into the mix could make them more reluctant
to continue with the bond-purchases that has eased pressure on
yields of Portuguese, Italian and Spanish debt, analysts say.
"It's a difficult decision. The problem becomes if they take
losses on that then that is a precedent if anyone else gets into
trouble. If I was at the ECB, I would then be very hesitant
about continuing with the Securities Market Program," he said.