* Markets eye U.S. payrolls, seen key for sentiment broadly * Number below 140,000 would be considered disappointing - analyst * Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected Monday By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Feb 3 The German Bund future rose on Friday in modest turnover as market players braced for U.S. payrolls data and with uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal remaining ahead of an expected meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. Non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 150,000 in January after jumping by 200,000 in December as the hiring boost from a busy holiday shopping season unwound, according to a Reuters survey. Some traders said there was risk of a lower number after data showed the pace of job creation by private employers slowed more than expected in January. Worsening employment figures tend to boost safe-haven assets because investors become less willing to take risk on concerns job insecurity could crimp consumer spending and slow growth. "Anything less than 140,000 would probably be disappointing," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish research. "For any sustained rally (in risk-assets) you need to see a decent trend in jobs and you don't really get that from one data point." The German Bund future was up 29 ticks on the day at 139.37. PIA First says a break of the previous session's trading range between 140/139.79 and 139.08 could provide more clear signals. In the cash market, two-year German yields fell 1 basis point to 0.20 percent, while 10-year yields were down 1.7 bps at 1.84 percent. But one trader said he would focus on the unemployment rate, selling Bunds if it showed a decline. The rate is expected to hold steady at 8.5 percent. "Unless it's a super soft (non-farm payroll) number, the key thing will be the unemployment rate," he said. "I prefer to be bear-steeper on 2s10s on the view that if the payroll does come softer, I will sell Bunds." A 2s10s bear steepener refers to a bet that 10-year bonds will fall and its yields will rise, thereby increasing the spread between two- and 10-year yields. The trader forecast a strong sell-off in Bunds if there is positive news from Greek debt restructuring talks in the next few days, "whereas the two-year, the front-end ... is going to be anchored by essentially the ECB." The European Central Bank's almost 500 billion euros of cheap loans to banks in December has helped underpin demand for shorter-dated euro zone debt and its second three-year liquidity auction later this month may give prices a further boost. GREEK SAGA Uncertainty continued over Greece's progress towards a new bailout package need to avert a messy default next month. A German finance ministry source said on Friday it was not certain that euro zone finance ministers would meet on Monday as expected to approve more financing for Greece, as conditions - including a debt swap deal with banks - had yet to be met. EU sources meanwhile said euro zone governments may have to provide up to 145 billion euros to Athens under a second emergency loan programme for Greece, 15 billion euros more than previously expected. Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal for Greece is close, but it has yet to materialise. An unruly default could trigger a violent reaction in financial markets and push investors towards safer bets such as Bunds. "I think now PSI (private sector involvement in Greek debt restructuring) is probably factored in that it's going to go through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going to survive," saod a second trader. "I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro, irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not." Ten-year Portuguese bonds, which have been especially sensitive to events in Greece, yielded 14.70 percent, down 27 basis points on the day. ECB bond purchases have helped bring Portugal's yields lower in recent sessions after a spike driven partially by concerns the country would follow in Greece's footsteps and seek a restructuring. French 10-year government bond yields stabilised after falling to their lowest since October earlier at 2.847 percent. A third trader said French bonds had benefited from purchases from Asian accounts for the last couple of days.