* German bond prices fall after U.S. jobs, services sector
data
* Ten-year Bund yields stop shy of 2 pct on uncertainty over
Greece
* Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected
Monday
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 3 German 10-year Bund yields
hit their highest level in a week on Friday as surprisingly
strong U.S. economic data cooled demand for safe-haven
government bonds, but a further rise in yields will depend on
the outcome of drawn-out Greek debt swap talks.
Bunds slightly outperformed U.S. Treasuries, with the
10-year yielding as much as equivalent T-notes after data showed
the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
and surprisingly fast services sector growth in January.
German 10-year yields rose as high as 1.95
percent but stopped short short of the 2 percent level breached
on Jan. 25 on apprehension about a Greek debt swap deal that
needs to be sealed soon to avert a messy default, analysts said.
"The U.S. economy is clearly turning a corner. We just have
to solve the PSI (private sector involvement) problem in Greece
and once that's out of the way we could burst through the 2
percent level," Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble said.
Athens is under pressure to wrap up talks on a bond swap and
a fresh 130-billion-euro bailout to avert a chaotic default, but
hopes a deal is imminent faded after euro zone finance ministers
put off a meeting expected on Monday to finalise the rescue.
The ministers instead may meet later next week, Eurogroup
chief Jean-Claude Juncker said.
One trader forecast a strong sell-off in Bunds if there is
positive news from Greek debt talks in the next few days.
The German Bund future settled 76 ticks down on the
day at 138.32, having fallen to 138.15 after the U.S. data, its
lowest in a week.
Keeble predicted that 10-year Bund yields could rise to
2.50 percent by mid-year before hitting 2.75 percent by year-end
once Greece is out of the headlines, leaving investors to focus
more on signs of modest growth in Germany and the United States.
Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal
for Greece is close, but it has yet to materialise. An unruly
default could trigger a violent reaction in financial markets
and push investors towards safer bets such as Bunds.
"Now PSI is probably factored in that it's going to go
through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going
to survive," a second trader said.
"I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro,
irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not."
Among lower-rated sovereign issuers, continued European
Central Bank purchases eased pressure on Portugal, whose yields
had soared to record highs in recent sessions on concerns it
would be the next to restructure its debt after Greece.
Portuguese 10-year bonds yielded 14.16 percent
, down 80 basis points on the day, while two-year
bonds were 2 percentage points lower at 15.91 percent,
albeit in very thin liquidity.
French 10-year government bond yields
outperformed German benchmarks, having earlier hit its lowest
since October at 2.847 percent. A third trader said French bonds
had benefited from purchases by Asian accounts for the last
couple of days despite the country losing its triple-A rating
from Standard & Poor's last month.
"The rating downgrade is now behind France. It seems there
is a pretty good undertone in French bonds at the moment and
they provide good value compared to other core bonds," said
Kristian Flyvholm, head of fixed income at Danish house Jyske
Invest Fund management, which oversees assets worth $7 billion.
France is Flyvholm's top pick in the euro zone while he is
neutral on Italy and Spain.