* Italian and Spanish debt rallies after LTRO
* Analysts say peripheral yields should remain lower
* German Bund closes down, falling off record high
By Alessandra Prentice and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 29 Italian government bond
yields slid to multi-month lows and Spanish yields fell after
the European Central Bank's second liquidity injection on
Wednesday, with analysts expecting yields to stay lower provided
growth prospects do not worsen.
Banks gorged on 530 billion euros ($711.45 billion) at the
ECB's offering of cheap three-year funds as part of its
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), a move investors hope
will further ease tension in the banking sector.
The extra cash in the system should also facilitate Italy
and Spain's access to market funding, with some in the market
saying the countries' cost of borrowing should remain cheaper so
long as the economic or political outlook does not deteriorate.
"The LTRO should be supportive all round. There might be a
risk of profit-taking in the near term, but it should be fairly
temporary until we get any more substantive negative news," said
Chris Scicluna, deputy head of economic research at Daiwa
Capital Markets.
"If things take a turn for the worse in terms of the growth
story or political agenda there is scope for a correction," he
said.
Italian two-year debt yields fell to 2.20 percent
, their lowest since November 2010, while 10-year
yields eased to their lowest since September at 5.21 percent
and have fallen more than 2 percentage points from
euro-era peaks hit in November.
Spanish two-year debt yielded 2.45 percent, 11
bps less on the day while the 10-year equivalent was 6 bps lower
at 4.99 percent.
"The two-year and three-year part of the curve is super rich
because of the LTRO bid," a trader said, referring to the
Italian and Spanish curves.
"After today, our guess is that it should start seeing
profit taking on this part of the curve or people putting on
flatteners. So selling 2s and 3s and buying 5s and 10s."
Bucking the trend, Portuguese 10-year yields
surged 69 bps to 13.96 percent, prompting the ECB to step in to
buy Portuguese government bonds in secondary debt markets,
according to traders.
"The attractiveness of a country like Portugal that looks
set fair for a second bailout just isn't there. Even if you are
awash with LTRO liquidity you would certainly think twice about
investing in Portuguese government bonds," Scicluna said.
NEW RECORD
ECB liquidity boosted German Bund futures to a new
record high of 140.28, up 22 ticks on the day, but Bunds later
lost ground, with prices falling 30 ticks to close at 139.76 as
they tracked U.S. peers lower.
A German sale of 10-year bonds met decent demand even though
it coincided with the announcement of the LTRO take-up, showing
investor appetite for safe-haven debt remained intact even as
riskier assets rallied.
Analysts said the underlying bid for Bunds was based on the
view that ECB cash buys the euro zone time to gets its fiscal
house in order but does not solve its debt problems.
Germany sold 3.26 billion euros of the paper at an average
yield of 1.83 percent, just above the 1.82 percent seen in a
sale on Feb. 1, and drew bids for 1.4 times the amount on offer,
the same as at the previous auction.
"The auction went reasonably well given the very tricky
environment right after the tender and it was basically a
mirror-image of the last Bund auction," said Michael Leister, a
rate strategist at DZ Bank.
Ten-year German government bond yields were
last 1.7 bps up at 1.79 percent.