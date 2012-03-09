LONDON, March 9 Italian debt futures rose
on Friday, with June futures hitting a contract high, after
Greece successfully closed its bond swap with high
participation, removing a source of uncertainty for financial
markets.
Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted
its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the
use of collective action clauses (CACs), legislation that forces
investors who held out of the deal to take losses as well.
The restructuring is set to unlock a 130 billion euro
bailout for Greece which is needed to avert a disorderly default
later this month. This prompted investors to shift back into
riskier assets.
The June Italian BTP future hit a contract high of
107.80, up 122 ticks on the day. The move came in line with a
rally in the country's bonds in the secondary cash market which
pushed yields lower.