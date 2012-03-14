LONDON, March 14 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday, as a sell-off fuelled by better prospects for the global economy, pushed the contract through key technical levels.

The German Bund future fell more than a point to 137.18 - its lowest in more than two weeks. It last stood 90 ticks lower on the day at 137.33.

"We had a load of stops triggered once we got down to 137.41, that was the March 1 low," a trader said.

The Bund contract opened lower in early trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded a less downbeat note on the economic outlook and as most U.S. banks passed their annual stress tests, boosting equities.