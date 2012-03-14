LONDON, March 14 German Bund futures
extended losses on Wednesday, as a sell-off fuelled by better
prospects for the global economy, pushed the contract through
key technical levels.
The German Bund future fell more than a point to
137.18 - its lowest in more than two weeks. It last stood 90
ticks lower on the day at 137.33.
"We had a load of stops triggered once we got down to
137.41, that was the March 1 low," a trader said.
The Bund contract opened lower in early trade after the U.S.
Federal Reserve sounded a less downbeat note on the economic
outlook and as most U.S. banks passed their annual stress tests,
boosting equities.