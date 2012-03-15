LONDON, March 15 German Bund futures extended losses on Thursday, after U.S. Treasury prices plunged overnight, as an improved global economic outlook inspired investors to buy stocks.

The German Bund future hit its lowest since Feb. 22 at 136.29 and last stood down 30 ticks at 136.50.

Strong demand at an Italian auction in the previous session also took the allure out of safe-haven debt, and the market now faced supply from Spain and France.

The U.S. Federal Reserve offered a slight upgrade to its economic outlook earlier this week and even though it offered few clues on the prospect of further quantitative easing, traders said market players were scaling back expectations this could happen.

"We've maybe had a bit of an overreaction," a trader said, adding he was a "tentative buyer" when 10-year German government bond yields moved above 2 percent.

German 10-year bonds last yielded 1.98 percent, up 2.3 basis points.

"I don't think we are out of the woods yet ... I don't think (we are) full-steam ahead in terms of economic recovery."

Spain's sale of up to 3.5 billion euros of short- to medium-term dated bonds will likely meet strong demand from investors flush with ECB cash. The auction comes as the country has come under fire for lowering deficit-cutting objectives . France also sells debt across the curve later in the session..