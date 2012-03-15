* Bunds hit lowest since Feb on global economic optimism
* 2 percent seen as key level for 10-year German yields
* Spain sells 3 billion euros of bonds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 15 German Bunds fell to
their lowest since February on Thursday as an improved global
economic outlook inspired selling of safe-haven assets but
market players expected it to be a temporary correction rather
than the beginning of a sustained sell-off.
After a Greek debt restructuring gave the market breathing
space in the euro zone debt crisis, better data from the United
States and an upgraded outlook from the Federal Reserve boosted
confidence on markets.
This provided a favorable backdrop for Spain's sale of 3
billion euros of short-term and medium-term bonds, even though
it was in the middle of the target range. France sold 8.46
billion euros across the curve.
But market players expect buyers to come back into
the market when the 10-year German government bond yield rises
above 2 percent.
"It looks to be more of a corrective sell-off ... rather
than any big signal of a change in investment ideals in the
market. I think the Bund is likely to get support at 2 percent,"
Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole, said.
"That level is really important. If we would see the Bund
sell off through 2 percent, I think that would probably trigger
more selling in (U.S.) Treasuries, along with Bunds and also
(UK) gilts."
Ten-year German government bond yields rose
2.3 basis points to 1.98 percent.
German Bund futures earlier fell to their lowest
since February at 136.26 but last stood at 136.51, 29 ticks
lower on the day.
Societe Generale said the Bund was likely to
decline as low as the 132.63/89 support zone, after breaking
below the 136.93 support level and before rebounding again.
"We've maybe had a bit of an over-reaction," a
trader said, adding he was a "tentative buyer" when 10-year
German yields moved above 2 percent.
He said there were a series of potential risks
ahead, including French and Greek elections.
"I don't think we are out of the woods yet ... I don't think
(we are) full-steam ahead in terms of economic recovery."
IN ITALY'S SHADOW
Spain's bond sales grew strong support from investors flush
with central bank funds casting off doubts for now the country
will be able to stick to its deficit commitments while the
economy stutters.
The sale of 2015 drew bids for five times the amount on
offer, while the 2016 bond saw a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.1 -
above those of previous sales.
"The trick of issuing less seems to have worked. This is much
less than what the market has been used to this year," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds.
The Treasury would have met just shy of 45 percent
of its issuance plans for the entire year if it had sold at the
top end of its 2.5 -3.5 billion euro target range.
"Certainly the initial impression is that the Spanish
auction is not nearly as well received as the Italian auction.
That should continue to ensure that Italian bonds outperform
Spanish bonds in the near term. The biggest disappointment is
they didn't manage to raise the maximum target," Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist, RIA Capital Markets said.
Strong demand at a 6 billion euro
auction of Italian debt from cash-rich banks, which drove Rome's
three-year borrowing costs to a near-17 month low benchmarks.
After the auction, Spanish bonds continued their recent
underperformance versus Italy in the secondary market.
Ten-year Spanish yields were steady at 5.16
percent while Italian bonds rose, with yields
falling 2.5 bps lower to 4.84 percent.
The 10-year yield spread between the two stood slightly
above 30 bps, after reaching parity in early March.