* German Bund 10-yr yields bounce off 2 pct ceiling * Current range likely to hold as euro zone risks persist * Spain auction well supported but bonds underperform By William James LONDON, March 15 A vicious selloff in benchmark German government bonds stalled on Thursday, meeting stiff resistance as yields hit 2 percent with a fresh push higher seen unlikely in the near term. After being driven from a four-month low to a five-week high in the space of three sessions, German 10-year bond yields ended up little changed on the day at 1.96 percent, as a rally in risky assets sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve petered out. The Fed on Tuesday delivered a more upbeat assessment of the U.S. economic recovery than had been expected, and when combined with the easing of risks in the euro zone, prompted investors to seek out higher-yielding securities. European equities paused near an eight-month high while the U.S. dollar weakened and Treasuries rebounded, highlighting that the current leg of asset reallocation was drawing to a close. "We've had the froth knocked out of the market, we've moved a long way very quickly and to push on from these sort of levels we need strong data or something new," a trader said. German bond yields have been largely contained at the 2 percent level for the last three months, with any optimism being countered by concerns that the euro zone crisis could flare up again. Although the foremost of those risks - an unruly Greek default - looks to have been averted, weak growth in the region and the potential for political upheaval in France and Greece, which both hold elections soon, were likely to cap a significant break above 2 percent. "Now the market remains in front of some other issues such as the situation in Spain and Portugal, as well as political issues in Greece and France," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris. "If we have some positive development on the economic side, especially coming from the U.S ... we could see peripheral spreads tightening, and stock markets gaining, but I don't think that benchmark bonds will suffer that much." PERIPHERAL DIVERGENCE Among the region's higher-yielding credits, the risk-off mood drove yields slightly higher, with Spain notably underperforming despite the relatively successful sale of 3 billion euros of bonds. Yields on the country's 10-year bonds rose 4 basis points to 5.20 percent, widening the premium investors demand to hold Spanish bonds rather than Italian debt to its widest in nearly eight months. "There's a lot of scepticism on the budget situation there - Spain is potentially the new Greece," the trader said. Spain has had to row back on budget deficit targets for this year, and market participants are concerned that further slippage could undermine efforts to set the country's debt on a sustainable path - testing the limits of the euro zone's safety net. Nevertheless, the sale of Spain's 2015 bond drew bids for five times the amount on offer, while the 2016 bond saw a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.1 - above those of previous sales. Average yields also fell, with domestic banks seen providing much of the support for the sale thanks to the European Central Bank's recent large liquidity injections, combined with a smaller-than-usual target range for the sale. "The trick of issuing less seems to have worked. This is much less than what the market has been used to this year," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds.