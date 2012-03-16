LONDON, March 16 German Bund futures
briefly extended losses on Friday, reaching a session low of
more than 100 ticks down on the day after U.S. data drove the
market to test key technical levels.
The U.S. government said consumer prices rose slightly,
although core measures came in below expectations, with the
ensuing volatile trade taking German 10-year yields close to key
technical levels around 2.05 percent
"The market is continuing to sell off... 2.05 percent in
Bunds is the one to watch," a trader said.
The June Bund futures contract slid to a low of
135.47, down 101 ticks versus Thursday's settlement level. Cash
Bund yields were 7.6 basis points higher on the
day at 2.05 percent.