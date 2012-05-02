* Euro zone manufacturing slips further into decline

* Bund seen range-bound, event risks ahead

* Bund at lofty level, strong resistance around record high

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 2 German Bund futures reversed losses on Wednesday as euro zone manufacturing data poured cold water on optimism regarding the global economy sparked by an improvement in U.S. and Asian factory activity numbers.

The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appeared to take root among core members France and Germany, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Bund future recovered after the numbers but struggled to make much headwind as European stock markets rose.

"It is a huge issue, the (fiscal) tightening that is happening in Europe. Obviously they need to improve budget deficits and (so on), it's not as if they can get away without it, but it's the sole focus on that which is the problem," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"When you get this sort of austerity in the large countries such as Spain and Italy, it is very hard to see that it doesn't have a spillover effect into (growth of) the core countries as well."

German Bunds were up 12 ticks at 141.21, having opened lower on the day after data showed U.S. factory activity grow at its strongest rate in 10 months in April.

Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 45.9 from 47.7 in March - its lowest reading since June 2009. It has been below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for nine months.

Italian debt prices came under pressure after Italy's manufacturing sector shrank by more than expected in April. Ten-year yields were up 2.6 basis points at 5.56 percent, having fallen in early trade.

Spanish 10-year government bonds underperformed their Italian counterparts ahead of the country's widely anticipated bond auction. Yields were up 8.5 bps at 5.86 percent.

The euro zone's fourth largest economy, the current focus of the debt crisis, will sell three- and five-year bonds on Thursday at Spain's first auction since its sovereign credit rating suffered a two-notch downgrade last week.

"Where do we strike the yield on a relative basis ... will the yield basically be through the market levels at the time? That's going to be the key metric for it," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.

EVENT RISKS

German bonds were expected to remain range-bound, with investors reluctant to place big bets before the Spanish auction and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, and Greek and French elections over the weekend.

Investors will also look to U.S. jobs data on Friday to see whether its labour market picture is rosier after factory data bolstered the outlook for the world's largest economy.

German 10-year government bond yields were down slightly at 1.66 percent - not far from record lows hit last week at 1.63 percent. Ostwald expected the yield to remain within April's 1.80-1.64 percent range for the time being.

"On the downside, to get yields through that 1.64 low, we are going to have a sense of imminent Armageddon resuming," he said.

"For it to break out on the upside, given all the array of economic risks from incoming data and the political risks that (are) there, it seems unlikely that we are going to push (firmly) through 1.80 unless there is a sharp upward adjustment in yields in the U.S."

The German Bund future met resistance after hitting a record high of 141.38 last week, and analysts said it was already looking very expensive at these levels, even though fundamentals are supporting appetite for safe-haven assets.

"As we are at very high levels, we have a tendency to be negative on the Bund. Not so much on a longer-term perspective, but we think the upside has very little value any more," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.