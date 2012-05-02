LONDON, May 2 - German Bund futures hit an all-time high on Wednesday after a survey showing the euro zone manufacturing sector slipped further into decline sparked worries about the region's sluggish growth, boosting appetite for safe-haven debt.

German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.53, and last traded up 35 ticks on the day at 141.44.

"The PMIs were not good and now the market is expecting a more dovish rhetoric from the ECB (European Central Bank)tomorrow," a trader said. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent on Thursday.

"Dealers are also pricing in a decent concession on the Spanish and French auctions tomorrow, helping the move up (on the Bund).

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up 9.8 basis points at 5.87 percent, while the French equivalent was up 1.8 bps at 2.99 percent.