LONDON May 4 German Bund futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked to the non-farm payrolls for insight into the U.S. recovery after a bout of data this week painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.

A strong manufacturing number and a drop in weekly jobless claims earlier in the week helped soothe some concerns that the U.S. recovery was losing momentum but a slowdown in the services sector showed the jury was still out.

Analysts would look for answers from the jobs data which is expected to show that U.S. employers added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey, up from March's 120,000.

"I don't think people have a massive amount of risk on. Psychologically people are looking for a slightly softer number," said one trader.

A number below 100,000 could see Bund futures rally but trade may remain range-bound ahead of an election-packed weekend and a long weekend in the United Kingdom, he said.

"France is probably in the price, that (Francois) Hollande is going to win," he said. "Greece is probably the more dangerous one in a way if you get some sort of anti-European (government)."