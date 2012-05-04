* Cautious trading before elections over the weekend
* French vote priced in, analysts more worried about Greece
* Investors eye payrolls for insight into U.S. economy
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 4 Elections over the weekend that
could determine the fate of the euro zone's austerity drive made
investors reluctant to take on big positions on Friday, keeping
the Bund future range-bound also ahead of important U.S. jobs
data.
The premium investors require to hold French debt over their
German counterparts fell ahead of a vote on Sunday, with traders
saying investors were covering previously held selling positions
on French debt.
"France is the stand out performer, we've had a bit of fresh
buying before the elections to cover shorts, but nothing major,
just five million (euros) here and there," said one trader.
He said volumes were low before the U.S. non-farm payroll
figures at 1230 GMT, which markets hope would give further
insight into the state of the world's largest economy after a
bout of mixed data this week.
The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was 13 basis points lower on the day at 119 bps,
leading a tightening trend across peripheral debt, according to
traders.
The possibility that Socialist Francois Hollande would win
the election and would be more lax on fiscal austerity than
current President Nicolas Sarkozy has contributed to a widening
in the French/German 10-year yield spread in recent months.
But ahead of the weekend, investors sought to go back to
neutral positions, given that many of those bets had already
been discounted and on the view that he would seek to
collaborate with Germany if he won.
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was down 12 bps at 407 bps, and the Italian
equivalent also narrowed 12 bps to 378 bps.
The German Bund future fell 11 ticks on the day to
141.61 but remained range-bound ahead of the U.S. data and the
election-packed weekend, when the Greeks also choose their next
government.
Analysts expect the U.S. jobs data to show that U.S.
employers added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month,
according to a Reuters survey, up from March's 120,000.
A number below 100,000 could see Bund futures rally but
within ranges, given the upcoming political risks.
GREEK TRAGEDY
The Greek elections could be more unsettling since the
results remain highly uncertain, analysts said.
A slim majority by the pro-bailout coalition could make it
difficult for the country to implement the reforms set out by
international lenders.
Without them, Greece would cease to receive bailout funds,
paving the way for a second debt restructuring and, some
analysts say, threatening its membership of the euro.
Others say that undertaking the reforms could lead Greece to
the same fate by choking the recession-ravaged economy.
"I am more concerned about the Greek elections," Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said. "There is
actually a bigger risk that the implementation of those (reform)
measures runs into trouble. That would bring Greece back into
the spotlight."
Ahead of the vote, Greek bonds traded at a
heavy discount, with yields up 11 bps at 20.7 percent -
reflecting expectations for another potential restructuring and
even the possibility that the debt could eventually be
redenominated into a different currency, according to analysts.
Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency, RWC
Partners - a $4 billion fund - was especially downbeat on the
Greece's prospects, expecting that a weak coalition could
accelerate the country's exit from the euro.
"We don't have any position in Greece. That market is shut,"
he said.
It's imaginable to see a scenario where the German Schatz is
trading at significantly negative yields as the crisis unfolds,
he said, adding that an eventual fall of 25 to 50 basis points
was not impossible. Two-year German debt bonds
last yielded 0.09 percent.
"There is going to be a huge shortage of triple A collateral
in euros and if people start to price in the euro break-up
scenario, people are going to be pushed into that."