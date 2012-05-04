* Cautious trading before elections over the weekend

* French vote priced in, analysts more worried about Greece

* Investors eye payrolls for insight into U.S. economy

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 4 Elections over the weekend that could determine the fate of the euro zone's austerity drive made investors reluctant to take on big positions on Friday, keeping the Bund future range-bound also ahead of important U.S. jobs data.

The premium investors require to hold French debt over their German counterparts fell ahead of a vote on Sunday, with traders saying investors were covering previously held selling positions on French debt.

"France is the stand out performer, we've had a bit of fresh buying before the elections to cover shorts, but nothing major, just five million (euros) here and there," said one trader.

He said volumes were low before the U.S. non-farm payroll figures at 1230 GMT, which markets hope would give further insight into the state of the world's largest economy after a bout of mixed data this week.

The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread was 13 basis points lower on the day at 119 bps, leading a tightening trend across peripheral debt, according to traders.

The possibility that Socialist Francois Hollande would win the election and would be more lax on fiscal austerity than current President Nicolas Sarkozy has contributed to a widening in the French/German 10-year yield spread in recent months.

But ahead of the weekend, investors sought to go back to neutral positions, given that many of those bets had already been discounted and on the view that he would seek to collaborate with Germany if he won.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread was down 12 bps at 407 bps, and the Italian equivalent also narrowed 12 bps to 378 bps.

The German Bund future fell 11 ticks on the day to 141.61 but remained range-bound ahead of the U.S. data and the election-packed weekend, when the Greeks also choose their next government.

Analysts expect the U.S. jobs data to show that U.S. employers added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey, up from March's 120,000.

A number below 100,000 could see Bund futures rally but within ranges, given the upcoming political risks.

GREEK TRAGEDY

The Greek elections could be more unsettling since the results remain highly uncertain, analysts said.

A slim majority by the pro-bailout coalition could make it difficult for the country to implement the reforms set out by international lenders.

Without them, Greece would cease to receive bailout funds, paving the way for a second debt restructuring and, some analysts say, threatening its membership of the euro.

Others say that undertaking the reforms could lead Greece to the same fate by choking the recession-ravaged economy.

"I am more concerned about the Greek elections," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said. "There is actually a bigger risk that the implementation of those (reform) measures runs into trouble. That would bring Greece back into the spotlight."

Ahead of the vote, Greek bonds traded at a heavy discount, with yields up 11 bps at 20.7 percent - reflecting expectations for another potential restructuring and even the possibility that the debt could eventually be redenominated into a different currency, according to analysts.

Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency, RWC Partners - a $4 billion fund - was especially downbeat on the Greece's prospects, expecting that a weak coalition could accelerate the country's exit from the euro.

"We don't have any position in Greece. That market is shut," he said.

It's imaginable to see a scenario where the German Schatz is trading at significantly negative yields as the crisis unfolds, he said, adding that an eventual fall of 25 to 50 basis points was not impossible. Two-year German debt bonds last yielded 0.09 percent.

"There is going to be a huge shortage of triple A collateral in euros and if people start to price in the euro break-up scenario, people are going to be pushed into that."